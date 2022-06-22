RILEY CO. (KSNT) – After remaining in the moderate category for some time, Riley County has now entered into the High Incidence category for COVID-19 cases.

On Tuesday, June 22 the Riley County Health Department reported that the Kansas Department of Health and Environment recorded 76 new COVID-19 cases in the county between June 11 and June 17. This puts the county’s incidence rate at 102.4, qualifying Riley County for the High Incidence category with 100 or more cases per 100,000 people.

Riley County Health Department also reported that Ascension Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan is caring for two patients positive for COVID-19 .

“Although case numbers across Kansas are increasing, fortunately the hospitalization rate has remained low,” said Local Health Officer and Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs. “I continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated if they are able. Vaccines have been proven effective at preventing severe disease and we are incredibly fortunate to have vaccines available to help fight COVID-19.”

Riley County Health Department reported no additional COVID-related deaths and that the total number of COVID-19 related deaths for Riley County residents remains 89 people. There have been a total of 14,038 COVID-19 cases in Riley County reported as of June 22, 2022 according to the KDHE Case Summary.