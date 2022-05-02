RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A Sunday night fire in Riley County claimed the life of a family pet before crews from six stations extinguished the flames.

Firefighters responding to a structure fire at 4618 Freeman Road at 9:38 p.m. arrived to find heavy smoke and fire inside a home. Volunteer crews from stations 103, 104, 105, 112, 115, and 116, fought the fire until it was under control just before 11 p.m.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Crews did a search but could not save a pet dog that died during the fire.

The damage estimate was not immediately available and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.