RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – An unoccupied trailer home was a complete loss following a fire early Tuesday morning in Ogden.

Firefighters used heavy equipment to pull the roof off the home to saturate the fire, according to Riley County.

A trailer home was a complete loss after a fire destroyed the Riley County property Tuesday morning. (Courtesy Photo/Manhattan Fire Department)

The Manhattan Fire Department and volunteers from stations 103, 104, 115 and 116 responded to the fire at 5:41 a.m. at 530 Pine Alley in Ogden, according to Riley County. The city used heavy equipment to help pull the roof off to allow firefighters to completely extinguish the flames.

According to a property management representative on the scene, the trailer home was unoccupied and scheduled to be removed from the site. The heat from the fire melted the siding of at least one additional home.

No injuries have been reported, according to Riley County. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, but lighting strikes have been confirmed in the area.

Firefighters extinguish the final embers of a fire that destroyed a trailer home Tuesday morning in Manhattan. (Courtesy Photo/Manhattan Fire Department)