Riley County Health Department closes USD 378 for 2 weeks

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department said Riley County USD 378 will be closed for 2 weeks because of coronavirus concerns.

Health officials said the move was a necessary precaution because of unique characteristics and the transient population of the City of Manhattan as well as the large number of students in USD 378 that live in Manhattan.

They also said Blue Valley/Randolph USD 384 is not closing because of the rural nature of the school. That may change as developments unfold.

For more information about this decision you can go here.

