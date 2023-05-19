RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – As of May 11, 2023, the pandemic is officially over in the United States.

However, the Riley County Health Department (RCHD) is still offering free testing and vaccinations to the community.

“Things have slowed down quite a bit for us,” Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said.

Regardless of the change in pace, the RCHD said they will still continue to offer walk-ins, although anyone seeking a COVID-19 test are asked to schedule an appointment prior to coming in.

As far as looking into the future of testing and vaccinations for COVID-19 at the RCHD, Gibbs said it’s really too soon to tell.

”We’ll make sure to let the public know if we do make any changes in the near future,” she said.

On that note, the RCHD is hosting its first Community Health Fair since the pandemic. They will be offering free biometric screenings, dental health screenings and lab draws for anyone without insurance.

“It’s just a very good way to stay on top of your health and to know your numbers,” Gibbs said.

The Community Health Fair will be on Thursday, May 25, at the Family and Child Resource Center at 2101 Claflin Rd. in Manhattan.

Continuing on the theme of providing services and care to the community, Gibbs expanded on the Community Baby Shower event coming up on June 3.

This is geared more towards expecting mothers and teaches them everything from proper sleep practices to preventing SIDS. For more information, click here.

As well as discussing the above topics, Gibbs also highlighted a collaboration they have with the Food and Farm Counsel to create the “Power of Produce.” She said it’s a chance for families to find out more about the importance of fruits and vegetables.

“We have some dieticians who are very involved in this,” Gibbs said. “It’s a chance for families to come and learn more about the power of produce and the power of fresh fruits and vegetables. They get a little bit of education, but also the kids get some tokens to go get some fresh fruits and vegetables at the market.”

This happens every Saturday at the Downtown Farmer’s Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Summer months are quickly approaching as well, and to close out the interview, Gibbs highlighted Camp Kindergarten. They are currently in their 8th year of the program and more than 45 kids are already signed up. Transportation can be provided, all you have to do is click here for more details.

For more information, you can watch the full interview above.