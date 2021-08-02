Riley County Health Department offering COVID-19 testing at Manhattan Regional Airport

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department is offering COVID-19 testing at the Manhattan Regional Airport. The Riley County Health Department is offering saliva tests from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Director Julie Gibbs said people can have the test administered at the airport or take the kits home. She said they are encouraging people to know their status before they travel.

“Many places that you travel to will require some sort of test, especially if you are traveling internationally,” Gibbs said. “It will require a PCR test, so you can accomplish that with our saliva kits.”

This comes as COVID-19 cases are rising in Riley County. Last week, RCHD reported 146 new positive cases and four new deaths.