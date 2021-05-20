Riley County Health Department vaccinating kids at carnival-like clinic at Pottorf Hall Thursday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department is vaccinating kids at a youth vaccine clinic Thursday. The clinic will be from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Pottorf Hall at the Riley County Fairgrounds.

The clinic will be giving out the Pfizer vaccine. It is currently the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for kids ages 12 to 15.

Along with vaccines, the clinic will have food, music, activities, and prizes. Riley County Health Department Director Julie Gibbs said they wanted a fun experience to help kids who are nervous about getting the show.

“We thought if we can make it more fun, hopefully, that fear of getting the shot will not be as great with all the fun activities and the live music going on and just having friends there that are going through the same thing.” Julie Gibbs, Riley County Health Department Director

Gibbs said they have 1,000 vaccines to give out, but only around 400 people have signed up. She said they are hoping to have at least 800 people.

The clinic is for kids age 12 and up. Anyone under 18, will need a parent or guardian to accompany them. Although the clinic is aimed at kids, Gibbs said parents and guardians can also get vaccinated. Click here to schedule an appointment.