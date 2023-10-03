MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Manhattan residents joined first responders for “Community Night Out: A Public Safety Expo in City Park”.

This is an annual event promoting police-community partnerships. The event’s goal was for citizens to interact with first responders under positive circumstances. The Riley County Police Department also served a free barbecue dinner.

Officers, specialty teams, emergency service units and other local partners mingled with families throughout the park to educate them about their jobs and responsibilities.

“When the people we serve and the police come together, everyone benefits,” Community Relations Officer Joseph Ehrlich said. “This event gives us a chance to display our commitment to the people of Riley County and the collaborative community we’ve built.”