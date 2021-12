RILEY COUNTY, KS (KSNT)– The Riley County Police Department was looking for a Hispanic male wearing all black clothing and possibly with a backpack.

Officers were in the area of Vineyard Road and Appleyard Road, south of Highway 24. Law enforcement was urging people to not approach the man, remain indoors and call 911.

The man has now been located and is in custody.

This is a developing story, KSNT will update this as more information becomes available.