Riley County links coronavirus increase to Aggieville, KSU football

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Health Department is linking the rise of coronavirus in Manhattan to Aggieville and K-State’s football team, the department announced in a Wdnesday press conference.

The health department said 14 student-athletes have tested positive for coronavirus recently. There have also been 30 cases linked to Aggieville. The health department did not specify which businesses in Aggiveille were linked to the outbreak.

KSNT News reached out to the open bars to speak with their owners about the recent news that the county’s new coronavirus cases are linked to the bar district. No one agreed to talk on camera, or give comment to the health department’s announcement about the businesses connection with the rise in cases.

Riley County health officials said it is importantto be honest if a contact tracer reaches out to them. The role of the contract tracer is simple but vital in helping slow the spread of the virus.

Once a person tests positive for coronavirus, a contact tracer interviews them to find out who they have recently been in close contact with, and then calls those people or businesses to warn them of their exposure.

There are currently 83 active cases in the county.