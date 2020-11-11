Riley County looking for missing eggs, valued at $900

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is reporting the loss of $900 worth of decorative eggs.

Riley County Police Officers filed the report for theft in the 3900 block of Westbank Ct. in Manhattan on Nov. 10, just after noon on Tuesday.

Officers said a 58-year-old male was the victim after he reported an unknown suspect stole multiple decorative eggs.

The estimated total loss associated with this case is approximately $900.00.

Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers.

Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.00.