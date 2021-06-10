Riley County man facing additional charges after being arrested for sexual exploitation

MANHATTAN (KSNT) -– The Riley County Police Department said Aaron Zachry, 31, of Junction City, is facing additional charges.

Zachry’s initial arrest on June 4, 2021 was for one count of sexual exploitation of a child after nude photographs of minors were found on his cell phone.

Officers were called to the Northview Park Pool in the 500 block of Griffith Drive in Manhattan around 3:00 PM on June 4, 2021, for the report of an unwanted person accused of suspicious activity at the pool.

An initial investigation revealed the subject possessed sexual pictures of children on his cell phone.

Zachry was issued a total bond of $60,000 causing him to remain confined at the time of this report.

Zachry was issued a bond of $300,000 for these additional charges, resulting in a total bond of $360,000. Zachry remains confined in the Riley County Jail at the time of this report.



Three additional counts of sexual exploitation of a child were presented while Zachary was still confined in the Riley County Jail.

The charges came after further information was collected during the ongoing investigation into Zachry.

The investigation into Zachry is ongoing.

Due to the nature of Zachry’s employment working with children, the Riley County Police Department continues to ask parents or anyone with additional information to please contact RCPD at(785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.