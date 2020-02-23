Riley County man in custody for arson after three month long investigation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A 22-year-old is in custody in Riley County on two counts of arson.

Samuel Gilbert is a Riley County Fire volunteer firefighter. Investigators say he may be behind two active grass fires that happened in rural Riley County on Friday night.

One fire occurred at a pasture at the intersection of Alert Road and Sherman Road. That’s where Gilbert was taken into custody just before midnight on Friday. The other was near Fairview Church Road and Calvary Road.

This comes after a three month long criminal investigation of a number of suspicious grass fires. RCPD says the fires occurred in the northern part of the county.

Gilbert is being held on $10,000 bond.