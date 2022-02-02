RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County Offices, Riley County Courts and the Riley County Health Department will be closed today, Wed., February 2 due to winter weather conditions, according to the county’s website.

Also, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment testing site will close today.

According to the website, public work crews will clear major roads in the county first. Residents are encouraged to slow down and allow more travel time.

Offices are expected to resume tomorrow at normal hours.