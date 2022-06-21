MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The search continues for the Riley County Police Department’s next permanent director.

The police department has been without a director since February when Dennis Butler retired. Captain Josh Kyle told 27 News Tuesday morning that the search continues to find a replacement for the department, but in the meantime, a lot is happening.

The RCPD BBQ Team participated in the Juneteenth Grilling Contest on June 17 and will have a booth at the Riley County Fair from July 21 through the 25th.

Later in July, the department will hold Active Violence Training in conjunction with the fire department, and continue to warn residents of the most dangerous intersections in the county. The RCPD is warning residents to be careful near Highway 13 and Highway 24, and Highway 113, near Seth Child Road and Tuttle Creek Blvd., areas that have seen major injury crashes this year.

As July 4th approaches, residents are cautioned that Riley County has restrictions against setting off fireworks on public property.

Riley County Fireworks Regulations

The low unemployment rate is affecting the department as they continue to recruit, according to Capt. Kyle. The Riley County Police Department operates on a budget comparable to or lower than similarly-sized agencies in the region, according to Public Information Officer Aaron Wintermote.

Wintermote told 27 News the department runs on funds from the City of Manhattan and Riley County, 80% and 20% respectively. In Riley County, there are 1.49 officers per 1,000 residents, lower than the national average of 2.4 per 1,000, and significantly lower than the state average of 3.74 officers per 1,000 residents.

Capt. Kyle said the department would like to be a market leader to attract the best candidates, a status they have held in the past, but has been slipping as revealed by a recent study.