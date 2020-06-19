Riley County pedestrian killed in accident

RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – One person is dead following an early Friday morning accident in Riley County.

According to Riley County Police Department Hali Rowland, the accident happened near Leonardville at around 4:10 a.m. in the 12900 block of Barton Road. A pedestrian was fatally injured. The area of Barton Road and Crooked Creek will be complete closed until the investigation is complete.

This is a developing story and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

Suggest a correction or send us a story idea by emailing producers@ksnt.com. We value your input.