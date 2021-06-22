UPDATE: Riley County 911 line fully functional

Local News

by: Benton Coolidge

Posted: / Updated:
RCPD car_167454

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department 911 line is fully functional, according to the RCPD.

1:11 a.m.

For emergencies call the administrative line at (785) 537-2112.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories