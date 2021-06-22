UPDATE: Riley County 911 line fully functional

KSNT News
by: Benton Coolidge
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department 911 line is fully functional, according to the RCPD.
911 lines are now fully functional. Thank you for your patience.
1:11 a.m.
For emergencies call the administrative line at (785) 537-2112.
Our 911 line is currently down. Please call our administrative line at (785) 537-2112 for emergencies at this time.We apologize for this inconvenience. pic.twitter.com/I5LKCNHk4S