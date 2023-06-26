MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is asking the community for help with finding a man who has been missing for three hours.

The Riley County Police Department (RCPD) is on the lookout for Thatcher. He has down syndrome and is non-verbal, according to RCPD.

Officials say Thatcher was last seen around 11:15 a.m. near Arbor Drive and Miller Parkway in Manhattan. Thatcher was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, blue shorts and gray sneakers. He is approximately 5′ 10″ and 180 lbs.

RCPD says Thatcher will most likely be in a shaded area because he doesn’t like sunlight. Law enforcement believes he will stick to being on sidewalks or roads.

Officials ask you call them at (785) 537-2112 if you see him, or believe you have seen him.