Riley County police arrest 3 in connection to 2019 Manhattan murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Three men are in jail Friday morning in connection with a 2019 murder in West Manhattan, according to Riley County police.

The following all face charges of first-degree murder, aggravated assault, attempted aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a firearm.

Dylan Hitsman, 20, of Abilene.

Jaylon Hitsman, 20, of Manhattan.

Shamar Sutton, 45, of Manhattan.

Investigators arrested the three suspects in connection with the Nov. 1 shooting death of 24-year-old Tanner Zamecnik in west Manhattan. Riley County police had originally arrested Richard Goens on murder and robbery charges in connection with Zamecnik’s death. He remains in Riley County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Officers booked the three men into the Riley County Jail on $250,000 bonds each.