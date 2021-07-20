Riley County Police asking motorists to avoid crash scene

KSNT News
by: Michael Dakota
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking motorists to avoid the area near Fort Riley Blvd. and Richards Drive following an injury accident.
Emergency responders are on the scene.
Avoid the AreaFort Riley Blvd. and Richards Dr. while first responders work an injury accident. pic.twitter.com/3Rt7iwwiqx— RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) July 20, 2021
