Riley County Police Director Brad Schoen hit while on bicycle, hospitalized

Posted: Sep 18, 2018 02:24 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 18, 2018 02:39 PM CDT

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - The Riley County PD says on Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at approximately 12:55 p.m., the Riley County Police Department Dispatch Center received a call regarding an injury accident in the 2700 block of Moehlman Rd. 

When officers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle vs. bicyclist crash had occurred involving a member of he Riley County Police Department.

The bicyclist, Director Brad Schoen, was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

