Riley County Police Captain is Hutchinson's new Police Chief

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNT) - Longtime Riley County Police Officer Jeffrey Hooper has been tabbed to be the city of Hutchinson's new police chief. Captain Hooper has been with the Riley County Police Department for the past 27 years, serving in various capacities including detective and lieutenant.

The Hutchinson News reported that the decision to tab Hooper was announced late Friday by Hutchinson City Manager John Deardorff.

Hutchinson's Police Chief Dick Heitschmidt is retiring after 26 years on the job.