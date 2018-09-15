Riley County Police Captain is Hutchinson's new Police Chief
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNT) - Longtime Riley County Police Officer Jeffrey Hooper has been tabbed to be the city of Hutchinson's new police chief. Captain Hooper has been with the Riley County Police Department for the past 27 years, serving in various capacities including detective and lieutenant.
The Hutchinson News reported that the decision to tab Hooper was announced late Friday by Hutchinson City Manager John Deardorff.
Hutchinson's Police Chief Dick Heitschmidt is retiring after 26 years on the job.
Entertainment
- Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- On and off screen, Burt Reynolds followed many paths
- Twitter permanently bans Alex Jones, Infowars citing...
- Burt Reynolds, star of film, TV and tabloids, dead...
- US says North Korean charged in Sony hack, WannaCry...
- Roy Moore sues Sacha Baron Cohen over 'defamatory'...