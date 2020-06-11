Riley County police close parts of trail, continue search for missing alligators

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has closed parts of a trail Thursday to continue searching for an alligator spotted the before.

RCPD closed parts of Linear Trail running from Pecan Circle to Manhattan Avenue to continue searching for the alligator.

This comes after two alligators were stolen from Manhattan Reptile World last week. The alligators weren’t for sale, store owner Colin Cudney said they just used them for educating people about gators.

Police said the second alligator, which pet store owners reported missing over the weekend, has not been located, according to a Facebook post.

Cudney assisted in the search Wednesday night and went out again Thursday afternoon to try and grab the alligator.

He got into the water to see if he could get close without scaring the alligator. But the alligator took off underwater shortly after and got underneath a pile of branches.

Cudney said he really wishes whoever took the gators would’ve just brought them right back to the store.

“It’s not likely to come after you. It’s more scared of you that you are of it. It’s going to see you as a predator on it,” Cudney said. “So, as long as you don’t approach it, it’s going to be just fine. As a matter of fact, If you see it, it’s likely gonna be in the water. Just give us a call.”

“I think with all the media attention it’s been getting lately, the people who took them got scared and didn’t want to get caught with them,” he added. “So, what they did was got out to a remote area and put them in the water. So, it is worse case scenario because now they’re out and loose.”

If you spot one of the alligators, Riley County Police want you to contact them right away.

Cudney said while the alligators aren’t big enough to be life threatening, they are still dangerous and people should not approach them if they see them.