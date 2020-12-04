Riley County Police Department arrests suspect in 12 year old’s rape

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A Fort Riley man has been arrested in connection with three counts of rape and two counts of aggravated sodomy.

The victim was a 12-year-old girl.

Zelond Benymon, 19, was arrested on Friday, Dec. 4, at approximately 11:35 a.m.

Lt. Col., U.S. Army, Director of Public Affairs Terrence M. Kelley confirmed with KSNT Benymon is an active-duty soldier at Ft. Riley.

Benymon is being held at the Riley County Jail on a $350,000 bond.

On Thursday, Dec. 4, the Riley County Police Department arrested another Ft. Riley soldier, Tavian Garrett, 23, with five counts of rape and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy.

The Riley County Police Department confirmed Garrett’s victim was also a 12 year old, however they would not confirm if the two cases were related.