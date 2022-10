RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is warning drivers of possible delays in the 1800 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. following a t-bone crash near the intersection of Casement Road.

The crash alert was sent out by the RCPD at 9:22 a.m. Friday morning.

Authorities are asking motorists to be cautious of first responders and expect traffic delays if driving near the area.