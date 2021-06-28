Riley County Police Department experiences technical issues with phone lines

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT)–The Riley County Police Department experienced technical issues with their phone lines. They were down from around 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. this afternoon.

The non-emergency line was down, along with the 9-1-1 emergency number. This has happened a couple of times before with the emergency line, but the non-emergency number has never been an issue for RCPD.

“When you can’t get through to the non-emergent line and the 911 line is down obviously if people are calling in for emergencies that’s going to create some problems,” Aaron Wintermote, with the Riley County Police Department, said.

The police department said this issue stems from the cell phone provider. They are working closely with AT&T to prevent the issue from happening in the future.

“The nonemergent line the only people having trouble with that were people whose cell service was also AT&T,” Wintermote said. “People who had cell phone service with any other provider didn’t have any trouble getting through to that non-emergent line.”

If the issue does happen again, RCPD asks that people call the dispatch phone number at (785) 565-6257.