Riley County Police Department has a new director

MANHATTAN, Kan. - The current Chief of the Ottawa Police Department, Dennis Butler, has been selected as the next Director of the Riley County Police Department.

Butler rose to the top after an extensive nationwide search conducted by the Riley County Law Enforcement Agency Board in coordination with McGrath Human Resources Group.

Butler will begin serving the citizens of Riley County when current Director Brad Schoen retires at the end of December. Butler is the 5th Director since the RCPD was established in 1974.

Law board Chair Craig Beardsley said he was impressed by Butler when he went through the search and interview process. “His experience and demonstrated abilities as the Chief of Police in Ottawa, and a Captain at the Alexandria Police Department, were very much in line with what we desire in the next Director,” Beardsley said. We feel that Chief Butler is an excellent fit for Riley County Police Department and the communities we serve.”