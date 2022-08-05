RILEY (KSNT)- If you look up and see the Riley County Police Department on the rooftop, don’t worry, they are there for a good cause.

Cops in Riley County are participating in “Cops on Top” to raise money for Special Olympics Kansas.

Be sure to visit the Dunkin’ Donuts located at 406 McCall Rd, Manhattan, On Friday, Aug. 19 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. to see cops from the Riley County Police Department standing on the Dunkin rooftop asking customers to donate to Special Olympics Kansas. If you donate, you receive a coupon for a free drink at Dunkin’.