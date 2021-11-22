Riley County Police Department reaches out to ID car burglar

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department posted a video on their Twitter account and asked the public for help identifying a person they believe is involved in a string of car burglaries in Ogden on Nov. 13 and the morning of Nov. 14.

We are trying to identify the person in this video and the one below surrounding a string of car burglaries in Ogden the night of November 13 and early morning of November 14. pic.twitter.com/fiPOX0FeWH — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) November 22, 2021

“While we realize the videos may fail to identify the person’s facial features, we would like to speak with anyone who may recognize the unique Nike jacket they are wearing. As you can see in this video, it is a black Nike jacket with a colorful logo on the back.” Riley County Police Department

If you have any information about this person or the car burglaries, the department asked you to contact them at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.