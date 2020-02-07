Riley County Police Department stepping up traffic enforcement to reduce crashes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is stepping up traffic enforcement.

Officers will have increased enforcement in the 500 and 600 blocks of Poyntz Avenue in Manhattan, according to the department’s Facebook page. A post said officers are looking for people speeding in the 20 miles-per-hour zone.

RCPD plans to notify the public of specific areas its officers will be in with “hopes of deterring the behavior from occurring before it happens,” and keeping the city safe.

These are part of a new program aimed at reducing accidents in the Little Apple. RCPD used data to determine the top five causes of preventable accidents in Riley County: