Riley County Police Department’s Dennis Butler joins KSNT to talk scams

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police Department Director Dennis Butler joined KSNT News Tuesday morning to encourage citizens to lock their cars.

“A full one third we’re unlocked,” Butler said of stolen cars. “We really encourage our citizens to lock their cars.”

Butler warned residents of potential scams that target citizens, including callers who claim to be law enforcement. Butler said citizens have been getting calls claiming to be the police and telling residents there is a warrant for their arrest and they need to just send money.

Butler said you can call the police or check the district and municipal court to see if you have an outstanding warrant.

The director warned residents about a scam that has residents getting calls from individuals who claim to be able to speed up “stimulus checks.” Butler warned residents the IRS will not call you.