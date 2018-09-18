Riley County Police Director Brad Schoen hit while on bicycle, hospitalized, expected to recover Copyright by KSNT - All rights reserved Brad Schoen [ + - ] Video

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) - The Riley County PD says on Tuesday, at approximately 12:55 p.m., the Riley County Police Department Dispatch Center received a call regarding an injury accident in the 2700 block of Moehlman Rd.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a vehicle vs. bicyclist crash had occurred involving a member of he Riley County Police Department.

The bicyclist, Director Brad Schoen, was transported to Via Christi for treatment of his injuries. The injuries were said to be non-life threatening.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.