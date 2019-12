TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Director wants the public to stay safe from a recent increase in scam calls that may try to trick them into giving away money.

Director Dennis Butler discussed how to detect scam calls on KSNT’s Thursday morning show, and why it is difficult for investigators to catch the scammers when they successfully steal from people.

He also touched on traffic enforcement on K-18 after a recent pile-up crash on the highway.