Riley County police hope your security camera can keep the area safer

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County police are launching a program to combine the resources of their department, citizens and local businesses in hopes of solving local crimes.

Called the Safe Cam initiative, the RCPD hopes to build a database of personal and public surveillance cameras that can be used to track down criminals. Anyone can volunteer their cameras into the surveillance database in Riley County.

“The goal of Safe Cam is to deter crime and increase public safety through a partnership between the Riley County Police Department and the community we serve, criminal investigations frequently consist of officers canvassing the area that surrounds a crime scene looking for security cameras. Knowing precisely where cameras are located can greatly improve the efficiency and speed of our investigations.” Patrol Captain Greg Steere, Riley County Police Department

Citizens will be able to choose to grant access to any footage to the police department. Authorities believe they can use the footage to stop criminal activity.

“Our agency is very fortunate to have the level of support that we have from our community members, this program is an opportunity for all those members to work with us to help solve and deter crime.” Patrol Captain Greg Steere, Riley County Police Department

To read more about the Safe Cam initiative, click here.