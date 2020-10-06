Riley County Police hosting ‘drive-thru’ National Night Out event Tuesday night

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is hosting a drive-thru National Night Out event Tuesday night.

Other events, like ones in Topeka, were cancelled due to the pandemic.

However, Officer Rachel Pate said they thought it was important to move forward.

The drive-thru event will include a free meal, a display of different emergency vehicles, as well as a meet and greet on Facebook Live.

“We’re going to ask people to stay in their vehicle,” Pate said. “We’ll have individuals bring a cardboard box to you with whichever meal you request. They will bring it to your car so it’s contact less. You can take those meals and then drive on through.”

Pate said there will be a walking lane for people that need to walk.

However, she said they want people to stay in that lane to maintain social distancing.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Riley County Fairgrounds. The Facebook Live starts at 7:00 p.m.