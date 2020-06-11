Riley County police in search of rape suspect

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for information on a suspect after a woman reported she had been raped at a party early Saturday morning, police say.

The woman described the suspect having these characteristics:

White male

Between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet tall

Short light brown hair resembling a military cut

A clean shaven face

Witnesses last saw the suspect running south on 6th Street near Kearney around 2:00 a.m. Saturday morning. After initial investigation, RCPD said they think the suspect drove over the bridge leading to Pillsbury Drive and Highway 177 later that morning.

The RCPD is asking anyone with information on the suspect or parties that took place between Friday June 5 and Saturday June 6 to contact Detective Ehrlich at (785) 473-2397.