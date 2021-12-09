Riley County Police investigate threat, ‘do not believe threat is credible’

RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – Riley County Police are currently investigating a “suspicious Discord” post at Eisenhower Middle School in Manhattan.
Discord is an instant messaging and digital distribution platform.
A Twitter alert from the Riley County Police Department confirmed the investigation and told parents they “do not believe there is a credible threat” to students or staff at the school.
The message being investigated did not give a specific time.
KSNT will update this story if more information becomes avaialble.