MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is looking for information about a possible hit-and-run Saturday night that left one man in critical condition.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of Skyway Drive around 9:30 p.m. after a 30-year-old man was found on the side of the road with injuries consistent with being hit by a vehicle, according to the Riley County Police Department.

He was transported to Via Christi and later to Stormont Vail in Topeka for treatment of his injuries.

If you have any knowledge about this incident, please call the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777.