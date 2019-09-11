Riley County police looking for man connected to property crimes

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department needs the public’s help in finding a man they said is connected to several property crimes.
RCPD tweeted the department is trying to find Collin A. Wood of Manhattan.
If you know where Wood is, you’re asked to call the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. You can also submit an anonymous tip.
RCPD said using the Crime Stoppers service allows you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.