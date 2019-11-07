Riley County police looking for woman who left scene of crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is attempting to identify a woman who left the scene of a crash late Wednesday morning.
RCPD said on Facebook that the crash happened near North Juliette Avenue and Kearney Street around 11:15 a.m.
The woman left the scene of the crash and was last seen near Leavenworth and 5th Street around 12:30 p.m, according to RCPD.
If you know this woman, you’re asked to call the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. You’ll remain anonymous if you call Crime Stoppers and you could qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.