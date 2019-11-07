Riley County police looking for woman who left scene of crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is attempting to identify a woman who left the scene of a crash late Wednesday morning.

RCPD said on Facebook that the crash happened near North Juliette Avenue and Kearney Street around 11:15 a.m.

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY: Do you know this woman? We would like to speak to her after a crash that happened near North… Posted by RileyCountyPD on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

The woman left the scene of the crash and was last seen near Leavenworth and 5th Street around 12:30 p.m, according to RCPD.

If you know this woman, you’re asked to call the Riley County Police Department at (785) 537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at (785) 539-7777. You’ll remain anonymous if you call Crime Stoppers and you could qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.