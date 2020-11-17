Riley County Police reassure public they continue to look for Kansas college rapist

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A tweet from Riley County Police Department Police Chief Dennis Butler reassures the public they haven’t given up trying to find the Kansas college rapist.

“We want the public to know we haven’t forgotten about it,” Butler told Fox 43 News Anchor Erin LaRow Tuesday morning. “We want it to remain in the forefront of their mind.”

We continue to investigate past cases believed to involve the Kansas College Rapist. Almost all cases coincided with a break from classes at KU or K-State

❌ We don’t tell you this to scare you

✅ We want to educate&empower students with info and tips to protect your safety pic.twitter.com/1QKKfbyJmN — RCPD (@RileyCountyPD) November 17, 2020

Butler wanted to remind students that stay during a break that they have to take precautions to protect themselves.

In 2017 The Riley County Police Department and the Lawrence Police Department dedicated a website to the apprehension of an assailant who may be responsible for the rape or attempted rape of students attending either Kansas State University or the University of Kansas dating back to October of 2000.

Each incident involved a masked intruder entering the victim’s off-campus residence, mostly between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. as the victim slept, and all but one coincided with a break in the academic calendar. Riley County Police Department, Help Catch a Rapist That has Terrorized our Community

The person who may be responsible is linked back to 13 rape cases in either Lawrence or Manhattan spanning 15 years.

RCPD has a web page dedicated to this case. You can check it out here.