Riley County police reducing crime with unique strategy

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – George Mason University in Virginia has recently been helping out the Riley County Police Department by providing research about hot spots of frequent crimes.

Researchers at the university have been studying the department for the past six years, after being contacted by Capt. Tim Hegarty.

The police department has prioritized its time on places it’s called to frequently, such as Aggieville. However, it doesn’t wait for someone to call 911. Instead, it randomly visits these spots for a few minutes throughout the day to engage with the neighborhood.

“Just showing the location, the neighborhood, that some guardianship is in place,” said Capt. Tim Hegarty, Investigations Division Commander for the department. “That’s really the key to what we’re doing is establishing guardianship.”

RCPD found this tactic is not only reducing crime in those specific areas, but it is reducing crime across the county.