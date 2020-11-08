4 people injured in Ogden shooting, Riley County Police say to avoid area

OGDEN (KSNT) – UPDATED 2:55 a.m.: Riley County Police say that two adult men were taken to Stormont Vail in Topeka for apparent gunshot wounds after getting a call of shots fired in the 200 block of Riley Ave in Ogden.

One of those men was taken to Stormont Vail by life flight.

Two additional victims were taken to surrounding hospitals for treatment of injuries related to the shooting.

Officials did not confirm what type of injuries those two additional victims were being treated for.

Riley County Police say to avoid the 200 block of Riley Ave in Ogden while officers investigate reports of shots fired.

Officials got the call at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday night.

This is an ongoing investigation that KSNT will continue to update as more information is available.