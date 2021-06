MANHATTAN (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of the 400 block of South Juliette Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

RCPD said officers are responding to the report of someone with gunshot wounds.

RCPD said there is not an active shooter and that it was an isolated incident. There isn’t a threat to the public at this time, according to police.

This is a developing story. KSNT News will update this story as we learn more.