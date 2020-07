MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – A 10-year-old boy is missing from his home in Manhattan, according to a Riley County Police Department Facebook page.

Patrick was last seen at a house on the 4900 block of West 59th Avenue. He was only wearing undergarments.

Emergency services are currently looking for him, and police ask anyone with information to call 911. They also said he may be scared and if you do see him, be gentle and keep him in sight until first responders arrive.