Riley County police searching for car after man found dead in road

LEONARDVILLE, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County police are looking for a car after finding a man dead in the road Friday morning near Leonardville.

Christopher Day, 38, of Leonardville, died of head trauma after being struck by a vehicle, according to Riley County police.

Officers went to a report around 4:10 of a man walking around asking for rides in the 12900 block of Barton Road. While heading there, they received a second report that Day was found dead in the road.

The Riley County Police Department is asking anyone with information on cars driving through the area between 4:10 and 4:23 a.m. to call them at 785-537-2112.