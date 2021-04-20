Riley County police seeing property crime creep up to pre-coronavirus levels

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Riley County is seeing an increase in crime, back to pre-coronavirus levels, as the pandemic wind-downs according to Riley County Police Director Dennis Butler.

Butler said the biggest challenge is property crime. The police director encouraged residents to “protect themselves” by locking their car doors or taking valuables inside the house.

Butler, who also appeared on KSNT’s sister station FOX 43, was asked about the trial of Derek Chauvin. The former police officer is on trial for the murder of George Floyd, which initiated protests around the country and the world.

“We’re planning for all possible outcomes,” Butler said.

However, protests in Manhattan stayed peaceful, according to the police department’s director.

Butler also touched on a new program that allows residents to register their surveillance video cameras, called the Safe Cam initiative. It compiles a database for RCPD with hopes that personal and public surveillance cameras can be used to track down criminals.

Anyone can volunteer their cameras into the surveillance database in Riley County.