Riley County police surround elementary school in possible hostage situation

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Police have surrounded an elementary school Wednesday morning in Manhattan on a possible hostage situation.

AVOID THE AREA:Officers have a perimeter set up in the 700 block of Lee Street around Lee Elementary School after we… Posted by RileyCountyPD on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Riley County police headed to a possible hostage situation around 1:00 a.m. at Lee Elementary School. A man called and told them he was inside holding another person hostage.

Officers have stationed multiple units in a perimeter around the elementary school. They said they are working to confirm the suspect and potential hostage are inside Lee Elementary, and working with Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 School District to figure out what this means for school in the morning.

The public is advised to avoid the area. This is a developing story.