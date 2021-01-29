Riley County Police track down 2 men involved in 2020 robbery

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Walter Andrew Wadford, 22, of Junction City, is being held at the Riley County Jail on a $35,000 bond after being arrested and charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery, and two counts of aggravated burglary.

Wadford was arrested Thursday at 11:22 p.m.

According to the Riley County Police Department the arrests stem from a May 22, 2020 event in the 1800 block of Claflin Rd., in Manhattan. At that time a 21-year-old victim told police he had been robbed and injured by two men.

The 21-year-old suspect was identified as Timothy Bell, of Louisville, Kentucky. He was arrested, charged with kidnapping, aggravated robbery and two counts of aggravated burglary.

Bell was held on a $35,0000 bond and was released.