Riley County police update sexual assault policy to ‘give voice to victims’

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department has updated its sexual assault reporting policy in a way it hopes will empower victims.

The department announced the “Your Option. Your Control” policy Wednesday morning, which opens new options for victims in the investigation process after an assault.

Victims will now have three options for how to report a sexual assault case, according to RCPD:

Complete Investigation: includes all investigative steps necessary to develop a prosecutable case, giving police and prosecutors the opportunity to seek justice on the victim’s behalf and call the perpetrator to account.

Partial Investigation: includes only the investigative steps designated by the victim, and a follow-up with a detective. The victim can choose what parts of an investigation are taken and which are not.

Information Only: includes only information the victim or a third-party reporter provides, and no investigation or further contact unless the victim initiates it.

There is no statute of limitation on rape or sodomy in Kansas, so if the victim wants to move forward with additional steps in an investigation or prosecution, they can when emotionally or physically ready, according to RCPD.

“The most important goal of this new policy is to break down the barriers to reporting and increase the number of reports we receive,” Investigation Captain Tim Hegarty said.

Riley County Police Director Dennis Butler joined morning anchor Brittany Moore on Nov. 14 to explain the new policy and how his department hopes to reduce the number of sexual assaults that go unreported.

Victims or third-party reporters can make a report of sexual assault to the Riley County Police Department in person at 1001 S. Seth Child Rd., by phone to 785-537-2112. Reports can be made anonymously as well, but only under the “Information Only” option.

For more information, visit the RCPD’s website on the new policy.